COVID cases continue on downward trend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The return of the “Boom Boom” brought thousands of revelers to the birthplace of Mardi Gras. While it’s still unclear if we’ll see a spike from the crowds -- the latest numbers released Friday by the Mobile County Health Department show: 63 new positive cases, and 10 hospitalizations. While there were 22 reported deaths occurring between January 5th through February 27th.

It’s a dramatic difference in the numbers we were seeing in early January -- in the onset of the Omicron surge. New cases were near or above the one thousand mark through mid-January, while we saw hospitalizations quintupled in a matter of three weeks from 300 to more than 1,500 across the state of Alabama.

“In Mobile County -- we have seen an 800 and some fold increase in the number of people hospitalized,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, with the Mobile County Health Department.

Omicron overwhelmed schools with staffing shortages -- forcing temporary closures as well as a return to virtual learning in some cases.

The reduced quarantine period by the CDC from 10 to 5 days -- certainly helped school systems keep the doors open.

Meanwhile, as we entered February -- encouraging news as new cases consistently began to free-fall.

“We do feel like we are plateauing in our state,” said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer.

Carnival masks appeared to be the only masking up we saw during Mardi Gras as the CDC dropped its recommendation for indoor masking for most of the country.

Another return to pre-pandemic normalcy -- the return of the cruise industry out of the Port City.

While it can all be seen as progress -- if there is anything this virus has taught us -- don’t let your guard down. Health experts say getting vaccinated and boosted are still the best line of defense.

And here’s some more numbers -- since the start of the pandemic -- the U.S. has a total of more than 953,000 COVID deaths, AND 65 percent of the country now fully vaccinated.

