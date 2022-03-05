MCHD plans multiple rabies clinics in March

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department has announced several low-cost weekend rabies clinics in Mobile County for the month of March.

The MCHD offers shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets that are good for one year. The cost of the rabies vaccine is $12 per pet. All rabies shots are payable in cash.

The clinic dates, times and locations include:

• Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to noon, City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street in Mobile

• Friday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry Road in Mobile • Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

• Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to noon, Pine Air Baptist Church, 10342 Highway 188 in Grand Bay

• Saturday, March 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., B&B Pet Stop, 5035 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile

In order to adhere to social distancing recommendations, these events will be drive-through clinics.

