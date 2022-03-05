Mobile Fire-Rescue working several brush fires Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A rash of fires happened Friday across Mobile and Baldwin County.

Mobile Fire-Rescue updated the total number to 9 fires.

As we head into the weekend dry conditions are expected, and firefighters want to make sure no one is doing any outside burning inside the city limits.

The calls started early Friday morning around 2 a.m. out on Panorama Boulevard.

Crews battled a house fire from a single story structure.

Officials say it was a total loss but no one was hurt.

Later on in the day, another call about a brush fire came in on Charmaine Circle.

One homeowner in the area says her sons were playing outside when they saw the fire out in the woods.

District Chief with MFRD Steve Zirlott says they’re still investigating to determine the cause.

“I’m not sure where it started but it runs from here. They have almost 1,000 feet of hoses back in here,” Zirlott said. “And then they are coming from the other direction too.”

While firefighters were out battling that fire, a call about another brush fire came in from Tillman’s Corner out on Inn Road.

Officials on the scene say it was spread across two acres and was likely set by the homeless population out in the woods.

The Alabama Forestry Commission released a statement Friday sending out a word of caution that March is typically the month with the highest number of wildfires due to the low humidity and windy conditions.

They urge people to be careful with any outdoor burning, and for the time being to put the matches away.

Rain isn’t expected until Monday so we encourage people to postpone their weekend outdoor burning until we get sufficient rain next week. Saturday and Sunday will be dry with higher winds predicted. Now is not the time to be complacent with fire. Lives and property can literally be at impacted.

The AFC says firefighters in Southwest Alabama have battled at least 30 wild fires just this week.

Firefighters were called out to yet another brush fire on Schillinger and Zeigler Road late Friday night behind Waffle House.

No word on any injuries from investigators.

