Wreck claims life of Elberta woman

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - An Elberta woman critically injured in a crash late last month has died in a Pensacola hospital, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Samantha Jo Carlisle, 31, was critically injured when the 1997 Chevrolet Blazer she was driving left the roadway and overturned around 7:25 p.m. Feb. 26 on Gardner Road, about five miles northwest of Lillian. According to troopers, Carlisle was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

She was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital where she died Thursday, authorities said.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

