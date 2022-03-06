Fire officials urge residents to exercise caution when open burning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a recent uptick in the number of brush/grassfires, the Mobile-Fire Rescue Department on Saturday reminded residents that open burning is banned within the city limits.

The MFRD said that on Friday they responded to nine brush/grass fires and several trash fires that scorched several acres of land and threatened homes, businesses and wildlife.

On Saturday, Benji Elmore, southwest regional forester with the Alabama Forestry Commission, said the AFC’s firefighters had battled more than 40 wildfires this week across southwest Alabama.

With no significant rain expected until Monday, Elmore urged residents to postpone outdoor burning until sufficient rain has fallen.

With the arrival of spring and outdoor burning season, the Alabama Forestry Commission reminds residents that a state law requires residents to get a permit from the AFC before burning any woodland, grassland, field or new ground greater than a quarter acre in size or within 25 feet of natural fuels such as woods and grass.

Residents must have adequate tools, equipment and manpower to stay with the fire and keep it under control. Even with a permit, the burner is responsible for any fire or smoke damage the burn causes to others.

Some local municipalities may issue their own burn permits, restrict burning, or, like the City of Mobile, ban outdoor burning.

AFC permits are free. To obtain permits, contact the AFC at 800-392-5679.

Visit www.forestry.alabama.gov for more information about the AFC.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.