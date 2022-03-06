First cruise sets sail out of Mobile in 2 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After two long years, the first cruise ship set sail out of Mobile this evening, and thousands of passengers boarded with anticipation.

“We’re ready,” said Gene Eckard. “We’re pumped. Ready to go.”

It was a beautiful afternoon in the Port City as thousands set sail on Carnival cruise line’s Ecstasy. After a two-year long hiatus due to COVID-19, the anticipation has been building for months.

“I’ve been packed for about a month now, so I am really ready to go,” said Kirby Sims.

People waved as the ship sailed off, ready for their five-day vacation to Cozumel.

“We’re excited,” said Nick Svenningsen. “The last cruise we were on was in February of 2020, and we were waiting for it to start opening up again, and we finally had the chance.”

And excited for all the amenities the ship has to offer.

“Check out the food and the mini golf,” said Svenningsen. “This is new for me that they got a minigolf upstairs, so I’m excited to try that out.”

Most of all passengers are cherishing time with loved ones.

“This is our first cruise together, and we’re just honored to be able to go out of Mobile at the return of Carnival,” said Eckard.

Carnival also announced a brand-new ship setting sail next year. This one is named Spirit.

