Moderate rain and breezy conditions for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re beginning the morning with patchy to dense fog across the Gulf Coast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for this morning, but visibility should begin to improve heading into late morning. However, coastal areas could see the foggy conditions linger later into the day.

Making our way into the afternoon, daytime highs will continue to run above average. We’ll be maxing out in the upper-70s and the lower-to-mid 80s by this afternoon.

We will see a mixture of sun and clouds today, with about a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Chances are low for you to see anything, but if you do, it will be quick moving.

By this evening, temperatures will stay mild. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid-60s, with increasing cloud cover and more patchy fog.

Looking ahead to Monday, rain chances really begin to increase. We will continue to stay warm, but rain chances are at about 60% for the day. Breezy conditions will also pickup.

We will continue to stay unsettled into the rest of the week, with rain chances sticking around the 40-60% range. We won’t see those numbers drop off, until next weekend.

Also - don’t forget! Daylight Savings Time begins next Sunday night, when we “Spring Forward”.

