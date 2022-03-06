Rain chances to increase

Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

It was a fantastic day across the Gulf Coast today! We saw plenty of sunshine and daytime highs maxing out in the upper 70s and the lower to-mid 80s. Heading into this evening, mild temperatures and a southerly breeze will lead to the development of patchy to dense fog. Use caution if driving this evening.

Starting tomorrow morning, we’ll be beginning the day in the upper-50s and the lower-60s.

We will see increased cloud cover throughout the day, but daytime highs will continue to run warm in the upper 70s and the lower to-mid 80s. The increase in temperature, along with humidity, will lead to the potential for an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Heading into the rest of the week, the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms will ramp up. Daytime highs will continue to stay above average, until Tuesday.

Don’t forget--daylight savings begins next Sunday night, March 13! We will “spring forward” at 2 a.m.

Have a great evening!

