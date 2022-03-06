Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Snake creates art for Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo auction

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES Ala. (WALA) - It’s always cool to watch an artist at work.

That’s the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo’s red-tailed boa, Perdido, hard at work slithering across the canvas.

Perdido’s original work or art as well as artwork from your favorite zoo animal artists will be up for auction at the zoo’s Art on the Wild Side fundraiser.

The online auction begins March 21 and ends with a safari-themed party on March 26 which will includes food, drinks and live entertainment.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Snake creates art for Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo auction
Snake creates art for Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo auction
Carnival Ecstasy, the first cruise ship to depart from Port of Mobile in two years, celebrates...
Carnival Ecstasy, the first cruise ship to depart from Port of Mobile in two years, celebrates 50th birthday
Fire officials urge residents to exercise caution when open burning
Fire officials urge residents to exercise caution when open burning
First cruise sets sail out of Mobile in 2 years
First cruise sets sail out of Mobile in 2 years