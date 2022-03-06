Advertise With Us
VP Harris visits Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks in Selma, Alabama, on March 6, 2022.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Alabama to mark the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”

During her visit, she delivered remarks at the event, as well as met with civil rights leaders on Sunday.

She was joined by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs Donald Remy.

Harris and other leaders said they could feel the spirit of the late Congressman John Lewis in the air. Especially as everyone crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, symbolizing Black Americans’ right to vote and the push for more voter equality. That was the main focus of the vice president’s speech. She also talked about honoring the foot soldiers who started the fight and told the crowd that the fight is not over.

The vice president said we are still in between injustice and justice, and disappointment and determination to form what she calls a perfect union.

“Selma, the future of our democracy is being decided now. By you, by us, by the people, and ultimately, you are the ones who must protect the freedom to vote,” Harris said.

The vice president said her fight for better access to the polls isn’t over.

This isn’t Harris’ first time being part of the annual Selma event. She delivered remarks virtually to Brown Chapel AME Church last year.

She also visited Selma in 2018 for the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee. She was a U.S. senator at the time.

