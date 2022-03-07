Car barrels into man, killing him at 60 mph off I-10

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning homicide left one man dead on the side of I-10, and investigators said he was intentionally struck by a car at 60 miles per hour. His suspected killer is behind bars Sunday night.

Henry Hernandez, 48, was found dead at 5 a.m. The suspect is his girlfriend of 6 months, Johana Suarez, 37.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 10 the couple was traveling from Miami to California and spent the night in Mississippi.

Early Sunday morning, the two hit the road again, but mistakenly drove in the wrong direction, heading east on 1-10.

After an argument, MCSO said Hernandez voluntarily got out of the car with his belongings. Suarez began to drive away, only to turn around, driving west in the eastbound lane to strike him head-on.

All airbags deployed, and Hernandez died instantly.

MCSO said a passing car dialed 911.

Suarez is charged with murder. According to MCSO, she sustained no injuries and is being held without bond.

