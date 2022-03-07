Girlfriend allegedly was going 73 miles per hour when she hit and killed boyfriend on I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cross-country road trip turning into trouble over the weekend near the Alabama/Mississippi border.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hit and killed by his girlfriend on I-10 around 5 AM Sunday morning.

“Initially it started as a pedestrian struck on the interstate and ALEA responded and as the case progressed they realized it was an intentional act,” said Capt. Paul Burch with MCSO.

Johana Suarez. (Mobile County Metro Jail)

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the couple, 37-year-old Johana Suarez and 48-year-old Henry Hernandez were driving from Miami to California and had spent the night in Mississippi. They had just hit the road again Sunday morning, but mistakenly drove in the wrong direction, heading East instead of West. After an argument, investigators say Hernandez voluntarily got out of the car with his belongings on I-10 around mile marker 3.

“She drove away, she didn’t get too far away, turned around began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 and struck him at a high rate of speed pretty much killing him instantly,” Burch said.

Detectives say Suarez drove it into Hernandez going 73 miles per hour. Investigators were able to figure that speed out by getting a search warrant to look at the car’s black box. A picture from MCSO shows just how significant the impact was.

“A little small car, all the airbags including the side curtain airbags so the car was disabled upon impact,” Burch said.

Suarez was not injured and she is being held without bond at Metro Jail. She is set to face a judge on Tuesday.

