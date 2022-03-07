Healthy Living with USA Health: USA Health Spine Institute

It is time for another Healthy Living with USA Health segment. USA Health Spine Institute’s Nathanael Stuck, PA-C and Jessica McClellan, Spine Nurse, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10.

They spoke on how the USA Health Spine Institute utilizes a team approach to each patient’s care. They say their team is invested in the outcome from start to finish while tracking each step. The following questions are answered in the clip above:

How do you engage with your patients?

What does the team approach mean for complex surgery

What is the care philosophy?

Does every spine problem need a surgeon?

For more information, visit this website.

