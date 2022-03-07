Hundreds gather to mark 57th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Vice President Kamala Harris was not alone on Sunday as a full crowd of people were in Selma to mark the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”

Folks were not only eager to potentially catch a glimpse of the vice president, but also to follow in the footsteps of history.

Hundreds gathered to walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge. People have traveled from across the county just to be in Selma. Many of those here are thankful they could retrace the path of those 1965 foot soldiers, some defying the odds.

“I’ve crossed the bridge personally about eight times,” attendee David Edwards said.

When asked if he would do it again today, Edwards replied, “Absolutely. Even in a wheelchair. I had a knee replacement about four weeks ago, so next year, I’ll be running across.

This march is still carrying weight 57 years later

“Because we actually, as African Americans right now have had this right to vote, the feeling is different, but now it’s more of a drive to keep believing and keep pushing forward so that we don’t turn back the hands of time,” said attendee Danzella Watts

