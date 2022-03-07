Judge grants bail to former Prichard water board official

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge Monday granted bond to a former Prichard water board official accused to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars, while prosecutors alluded to new allegations in the expanding probe.

Nia Malika Bradley had been held without bail, but Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore said “we’ve had a little more time go by” since a different judge made that ruling. Moore set bail at $200,000 for aggravated theft by deception and an additional $50,000 for first-degree theft by deception. Like her husband, who is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, she will be under house arrest and must wear an electronic ankle bracelet tracking her movements.

“You are going to adhere to what I’m telling you today, or you will be in jail – no ifs, ands or buts,” the judge said.

Bradley and her husband, Anthony Bradley III, both pleaded not guilty to the charges. The judge set preliminary hearings for both next month.

The allegations against Nia Bradley, 47, spring from a review of finances during her tenure as operations manager of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board. Board attorney Jay Ross has said multiple employees charged personal expenses to credit cards issued by the utility – perhaps as much as $1.5 million.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi said illegal expenses for Bradley, alone, run six figures.

“We are well above $200,000 in theft here,” he said, adding the total likely will grow since investigators still have yet to review 1,000 requisition orders.

Ross said investigators also are looking into food stamp cards that law enforcement officers found in Bradley’s home during a search last month. What’s more, he said, investigators are probing properties that Bradley co-owns with a former employee of the water and sewer system. He declined to elaborate, but prosecutors previously have said that among the credit charges were building supplies that were not used by the utility.

“We don’t know the full extent of what Ms. Bradley was involved in,” he said.

Attorneys for both Nia and Anthony Bradley denied the allegations. They said the food stamp cards date back long before Nia Bradley’s tenure with the water board.

“This information is being piecemealed,” Anthony Brandley’s attorney Gordon Armstrong, said outside the courtroom. “It’s my understanding but that those EBT cards are 20 years old.”

Rossi asked the judge to keep Bradley in jail without bond – or to set bail at $500,000. He told the judge that the defendant obtained a passport “when this investigation was heating up.”

Rossi argued that the fact that it is a nonviolent case – which the defense has pointed to as reason for bail – actually should count against Nia Bradley.

“Ms. Bradley is a flight risk precisely because she is not a violent criminal,” he said. “She is a sophisticated fraudster.”

Bradley’s lawyer, Jason Darley, said there is no evidence that his client bought airline tickets, booked hotel rooms, sold assets or took any other steps to skip court.

“She has an absolute right to bail,” he said.

Darley said his client’s intention always was to turn herself if authorities issued warrants and that she did just that.

As to the passports, Darley said, “The passports were sought a month before any of this came to light.”

The defense lawyers criticized the way the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has handled the case. Armstrong pointed to the raid of his client’s home, which he called a “show for the media.”

Darley agreed.

“They’re bringing up an EBT card from years ago,” Darley told reporters. “You know, they paraded the boxes {of items seized in the raid) out there. I mean, we know what exists in this case, and there’s a way to present it and there’s a way not to.”

