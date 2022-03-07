Lane closures on Broad Street at Government in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Starting today, crews will begin temporary lane closures on Government Street at Broad Street.

These lane closures will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, March 11.

Beginning today, Broad Street will be temporarily closed from Dauphin Street to Government Street. Traffic south of Government on Broad Street will be allowed to turn east or westbound during this time. On Tuesday, March 8, crews are expected to switch to the other side of Government Street. This will temporarily close Broad Street from the Roundabout to Government Street. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day on Friday, March 11.

The latest Revitalizing Broad Street construction project information is available online at https://www.cityofmobile.org/reconnectingmobile/home.

