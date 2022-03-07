Mild Monday Morning

Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Heading into overnight, temperatures will stay mild. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid-60s, with increasing cloud cover and more patchy fog.

To begin your Monday, rain chances really begin to increase. We will continue to stay warm, but rain chances are at about 60% for the day. Breezy conditions will also pickup.Rain chances will stay scattered throughout the day, with a couple of thunderstorms also possible. Keeping the rain jacket or umbrella handy will be a good idea.

We will continue to stay unsettled into the rest of the week, with rain chances sticking around the 40-60% range. We won’t see those numbers drop off, until next weekend.

Also - don’t forget! Daylight Savings Time begins next Sunday night, when we “Spring Forward”.

Have a great week!

