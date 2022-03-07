Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mild Monday Morning

Mild Monday Morning
Mild Monday Morning
By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Heading into overnight, temperatures will stay mild. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid-60s, with increasing cloud cover and more patchy fog.

To begin your Monday, rain chances really begin to increase. We will continue to stay warm, but rain chances are at about 60% for the day. Breezy conditions will also pickup.Rain chances will stay scattered throughout the day, with a couple of thunderstorms also possible. Keeping the rain jacket or umbrella handy will be a good idea.

We will continue to stay unsettled into the rest of the week, with rain chances sticking around the 40-60% range. We won’t see those numbers drop off, until next weekend.

Also - don’t forget! Daylight Savings Time begins next Sunday night, when we “Spring Forward”.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WALA Early Morning Weather for Monday March 7, 2022
Rain and storm chances today
WALA Early Morning Weather for Monday March 7, 2022
Early Morning Weather for Monday March 7, 2022
Mild Monday Morning
Mild Monday Morning
Weather Outlook for Sunday Morning
Moderate rain and breezy conditions for Sunday