Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Model train lover’s dream at show in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a train lover’s dream come true this weekend in Mobile.

Engineers showed off their latest creations at the Model Train Show at Via Health.

The layouts feature not only miniature versions of trains but everything from mountain landscapes to little cities.

It’s a hobby that goes back to childhood for many and has grown into a life-long passion.

“Both of my parents’ families had trains around the Christmas trees so my father started me an HO when I was about three and changed to N-scale when I was about 14. It’s just been my hobby for life,” said Glenn Samuel.

Many who were at the event are members of the Southwest Alabama Railroad Modelers, also known as SWARM. The club has monthly meetings.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road work generic
Lane closures on Broad Street at Government in Mobile
Five people were reportedly aboard a plane that made an emergency landing in Gulfport early...
Emergency landing at Gulfport airport causes some flights to be delayed, canceled
Gas prices rise at Russian oil is cut off from the world
Pain at the pump very real for locals
Model train lover’s dream at show in Mobile
Model train lover’s dream at show in Mobile