Model train lover’s dream at show in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a train lover’s dream come true this weekend in Mobile.

Engineers showed off their latest creations at the Model Train Show at Via Health.

The layouts feature not only miniature versions of trains but everything from mountain landscapes to little cities.

It’s a hobby that goes back to childhood for many and has grown into a life-long passion.

“Both of my parents’ families had trains around the Christmas trees so my father started me an HO when I was about three and changed to N-scale when I was about 14. It’s just been my hobby for life,” said Glenn Samuel.

Many who were at the event are members of the Southwest Alabama Railroad Modelers, also known as SWARM. The club has monthly meetings.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.