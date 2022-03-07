Pain at the pump very real for locals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Gas prices continue to soar with no sign of easing up as the Russia-Ukraine war drives more pain at the pump for American motorists. We check in with local drivers -- some of whom are having sticker shock.

“It’s been overnight -- because I know a couple of days ago it was like $3.30-something and now it’s $3.69,” said Marquesa Hillard.

More than ever -- more drivers are now finding themselves shopping around for the best price, especially commuters.

“I’m used to putting about $40 in my tank and now I’m up at 55 close to $60. So it’s kind of hurting when you’re doing a 45 minute drive to and from work every day,” said Hillard.

While $3.47 per gallon -- is now considered a deal -- long lines at Costco -- not worth the savings for some.

“And the reason I’m over here at the Racetrack is because the line is so big over at Costco gas station and I’m only cutting like 5 or 6 cents here,” said Robert Thomas.

Commuting from Mississippi -- Thomas says he feels up at least twice a week -- now spending upwards of $140 per week on gas. It’s forced him to keep a close eye on his budget.

“Different little things you used to do extra -- like going out to eat or even shopping for personal stuff -- you just have to cutback on stuff like that,” said Thomas.

According to AAA -- the national average for regular gasoline climbed to $4.01 per gallon on Sunday. It’s reflected at some stations here in the Port City -- several stations posting $3.99 per gallon for regular gasoline. But it can always be worse -- average California gas prices are the highest in the nation -- rising to $5.29.

“So I’m hoping -- WE -- Alabamians do not have to go through that -- but what can you do,” said Hillard.

According to AAA, the Alabama state average is $3.84 a gallon. In Mobile County, it’s $3.80 a gallon. In Baldwin County, it’s $3.89 a gallon.

