Meet our new pet of the week, Amber. This sweet girl is looking for a forever home alongside her three siblings. They are a Bulldog mix and are 8-weeks-old. If you would like to adopt Amber or one of her siblings, contact Mobile County Animal Shelter today.

Address: 7665 Howells Ferry Rd, Mobile, AL 36618

Phone: (251) 574-3647

