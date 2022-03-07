Rain Chances Continue

Scattered t-showers made it back into the forecast today after a prolonged dry spell.

We saw near record highs today, but changes are ahead with cooler temperatures and more rain. A surface front will push east of Destin overnight. Overnight lows will be in the 50′s tonight and rain chances will be isolated.

Rough surf remains an issue along the coast, as the spring break season is kicking off. For the beaches, Life-threatening rip currents are likely through Tuesday. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems. Water temperatures are in the low 60′s.

Pollen levels will remain elevated for our area. The rain will help lower to lower the levels a bit as we head into the middle of the week.

The long-range outlook shows a very unsettled pattern with rain chances throughout the week. Wednesday looks like our best chance for rain, with probabilities at now up to 90%. A strong front will bring another good rain chance Friday, followed by much colder air for the weekend. We may see a late-season freeze event Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s.

