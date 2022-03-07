Rain in places along Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain is showing up in several spots as of midmorning across the Gulf Coast, including Mobile. Thankfully severe weather isn’t expected but a few rumbles of thunder could show up. Highs will reach the low 80s again today, but tonight we’ll drop to the mid 50s thanks to the front. The front remains nearby and that will keep rain chances in place for Tuesday and Wednesday but highs will be back in the upper 60s. Another cold front shows up Friday and that will knock the temps way down for the weekend.

