Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Rain in places along Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain is showing up in several spots as of midmorning across the Gulf Coast, including Mobile. Thankfully severe weather isn’t expected but a few rumbles of thunder could show up. Highs will reach the low 80s again today, but tonight we’ll drop to the mid 50s thanks to the front. The front remains nearby and that will keep rain chances in place for Tuesday and Wednesday but highs will be back in the upper 60s. Another cold front shows up Friday and that will knock the temps way down for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Outlook for Monday, March 7, 2022
Rain Chances Continue
Weather Outlook for Monday, March 7, 2022
Weather Outlook for Monday, March 7, 2022
WALA Early Morning Weather for Monday March 7, 2022
Rain and storm chances today
WALA Early Morning Weather for Monday March 7, 2022
Early Morning Weather for Monday March 7, 2022