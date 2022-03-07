Rain and storm chances today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A warm and humid morning is what we have today on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the low 70s as early as 5 a.m. There will be about 50% coverage for rain and storms today ahead of an approaching cold front. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected but a few rumbles of thunder could show up. Highs will reach the low 80s again today, but tonight we’ll drop to the mid 50s thanks to the front. The front remains nearby and that will keep rain chances in place for Tuesday and Wednesday but highs will be back in the upper 60s. Another cold front shows up Friday and that will knock the temps way down for the weekend.

