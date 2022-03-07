Recipe: Calabrese Artichoke Pasta Salad

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Rouses bowtie or macaroni pasta, cooked according to package directions

1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses grilled artichoke hearts, cut into ¼-inch slices

1-pound package Rouses cherry tomatoes, diced

1 cup Rouses Kalamata black olives, pitted and sliced

1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses sundried tomatoes, finely chopped

1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses roasted bell peppers, cut into ¼-inch slices

½ red onion, slivered

4 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 cup fresh basil, chopped

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper, to taste

Rouses Calabrese chopped peppers, about 2 tablespoons (or to taste)

½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

STEPS:

Place all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl and stir until well-combined. Refrigerate until lightly chilled before serving.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.