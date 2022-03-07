Recipe: Calabrese Artichoke Pasta Salad
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Rouses bowtie or macaroni pasta, cooked according to package directions
- 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses grilled artichoke hearts, cut into ¼-inch slices
- 1-pound package Rouses cherry tomatoes, diced
- 1 cup Rouses Kalamata black olives, pitted and sliced
- 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses sundried tomatoes, finely chopped
- 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses roasted bell peppers, cut into ¼-inch slices
- ½ red onion, slivered
- 4 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1 cup fresh basil, chopped
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Rouses Calabrese chopped peppers, about 2 tablespoons (or to taste)
- ½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated
STEPS:
Place all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl and stir until well-combined. Refrigerate until lightly chilled before serving.
