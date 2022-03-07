Advertise With Us
Recipe: Calabrese Artichoke Pasta Salad

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound Rouses bowtie or macaroni pasta, cooked according to package directions
  • 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses grilled artichoke hearts, cut into ¼-inch slices
  • 1-pound package Rouses cherry tomatoes, diced
  • 1 cup Rouses Kalamata black olives, pitted and sliced
  • 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses sundried tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses roasted bell peppers, cut into ¼-inch slices
  • ½ red onion, slivered
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 cup fresh basil, chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Rouses Calabrese chopped peppers, about 2 tablespoons (or to taste)
  • ½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

STEPS:

Place all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl and stir until well-combined. Refrigerate until lightly chilled before serving.

