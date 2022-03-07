When is the last freeze?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Is it time to box up the heavy coats and stash your boots in the back of a closet?

When do we warm up for good?

Since 2000, the average last freeze is February 26th, but there is a window that goes from January 9th to March 31st. We are still in that window for a few weeks yet where we could get another chill.

Possible Freeze This Weekend

We do have some cold air on the way. For the upcoming weekend we are going to have a cold snap and it’s quite possible that Sunday morning we could have a freeze.

That would be on March 13th, which is still in that window, but it’s still late for us. In fact, in the last five years that would be the latest and of course there would be another question mark there because it will still be possible for another freeze beyond that.

Wait To Plant…

When folks ask when the cold is done, I say we’re not over with the frigid air just yet. If you want to get out there and get something planted in your yard, please keep in mind we have a few more weeks yet where cold snaps are a real possibility.

