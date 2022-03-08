AARP: Romance Scams

Romance scams have soared during the pandemic. With people spending more time alone and isolated, Americans of all ages are vulnerable to these scams through dating sites and social media. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received some 56,000 complaints about romance scams in 2021, more than triple the 2017 total, and reported monetary losses from such cons jumped six-fold over the same period, to $547 million.

What to watch out for:

Your new romantic interest sends you a picture that looks more like a model from a fashion magazine than an ordinary snapshot.

The person quickly wants to leave the dating website and communicate with you through email or instant messaging.

They lavish you with attention. Swindlers often inundate targets with texts, emails and phone calls to draw them in.

They repeatedly promise to meet in person but always come up with an excuse to cancel.

They make a sudden request for money to deal with an emergency or make a sure-fire investment.

Protect yourself:

Don’t accept friend requests or messages from anyone you don’t know on Facebook, Instagram or other social media sites.

Don’t feel a false sense of safety because you’re the one who made first contact on a dating site. Scammers flood dating sites with fake profiles and wait for victims to come to them.

Don’t reveal too much personal information in a dating profile or to someone you’ve chatted with only online. Scammers can exploit details like your last name or where you work to manipulate you or to commit identity theft

Don’t send cash, cryptocurrency or gift cards or put money on a reloadable debit card for someone you’ve only interacted with online — you’ll never get it back.

For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.

