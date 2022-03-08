Bellingrath’s 2nd Annual Beers & Blooms

The following information was provided by Bellingrath Gardens:

Join us for Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms, an all-day craft beer festival and concert series on the Great Lawn at the heart of the Gardens. Hear great music from local bands, and sample a wide variety of craft brews, shop with local vendors at their booths, and feast with a selection of food trucks, all in the beautiful surroundings of the springtime Gardens.

The gates will open at 11 a.m. and the music begins at 12. Bring a chair or blanket and relax on the Great Lawn!

Saturday, March 12 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for members, $35 for non-members through March 4th. After March 4th, tickets will increase to $35 for members and $40 for non-members.

2022 Craft Breweries

Samuel Adams (Boston, MA)

Dogfish Head (Boston, MA)

Braided River (Mobile, AL)

Oyster City (Mobile, AL)

Old Majestic (Mobile, AL)

Fairhope (Fairhope, AL)

Avondale (Birmingham, AL)

Ghost Train (Birmingham, AL)

TrimTab (Birmingham, AL)

Back Forty (Birmingham, AL)

Old Black Bear (Madison, AL)

Sweetwater (Atlanta, GA)

Props (Fort Walton Beach, FL)

Chandeleur (Gulfport, MS)

Abita (Covington, LA)

Urban South (New Orleans, LA)

Catawba (Asheville, NC)

Palmetto (Charleston, SC)

Kings Calling (Charleston, SC)

For more information, visit Bellingrath Gardens & Home online.

