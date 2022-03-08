A cooler start along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a cooler morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid 50s as of 5 a.m. We’ll top out around 70 degrees this afternoon, but there will be more chances of rain thanks to a stalled front. Periodic rain and storms will track NE during the morning, but we should go dry this afternoon. A Gulf Low could enhance rain and storm coverage for tonight and most of the day tomorrow. There is a small risk of severe weather for our area tonight as some unstable air could briefly show up after midnight. We’ll be watching. Have a way to get warnings just in case! The week remains wet with chances of rain almost every day. The weekend will be Sunny but much colder with highs in the low 50s on Saturday. DST returns Sat night so get ready to spring forward!

