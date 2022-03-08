Daphne man sets the record straight after shots fired during police standoff

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News spoke exclusively with the Daphne man who triggered a huge show of force by lawmen this past Friday night.

Stewart Gillman hopes to set the record straight into what happened that evening. One thing he wanted to make clear, Gillman says he never tried to shoot police officers. He was only trying to get help after getting stuck.

“I was in a lot of pain and I needed rescuing that’s for sure,” Gillman said. “I didn’t want to spend another night like that.”

Gillman, who uses a wheelchair, has a simple routine to get himself in and out of his tub. But Thursday night, something went wrong.

“That muscle on the backside popped and I heard it pop. And I went down and the more I tried to get out the weaker I got,” Gillman explained. “And I just got weaker and weaker until I couldn’t hardly pull myself up.”

Gillman says he had to spend the entire night in his bathtub, in horrible pain.

As the hours went on into Friday and the pain got worse, he knew he had to do something to get help.

Desperate, with nothing else but a loaded pistol and two clips that’s when Gillman says he started firing.

“I get the first cube there and I put two rounds to get a hole through it boom boom! Knocked the hole out...and I pulled off the next six rounds boom boom boom boom boom! I figure somebody’s coming,” Gillman said.

And somebody did come. Several law enforcement agencies from Baldwin County and ALEA. An alert was sent out just after 7:00 from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office saying that a gunman was on Pecan Court and Pollard Road.

Alert!! Gunman on Pollard Road/Pecan Ct—Daphne https://t.co/zWoIg7xx7g — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) March 5, 2022

“I heard the police officer, I heard the siren, it was about maybe a few minutes I heard the sirens and then they stopped,” Gillman said. “I’m going to myself I’m thinking they’re looking, they’re looking, they’re looking.”

Just to let them know he was in the bathroom Gillman says he fired off four more shots in an upward direction, but he didn’t expect officers to fire back.

“Fired four more rounds boom, boom, boom, boom. Alright and then pow, pow, pow, pow! I look up and they’re shooting back! I’m going what is going on? They can’t possibly think I’m shooting at them,” Gillman exclaimed.

But they did. Another alert was sent out an hour later that said “Shots were fired at deputies. There were no injuries.”

BCSO and Daphne Police are on a tactical situation near Pecan Ct. in Daphne. Shots were fired at Deputies. There were no injuries. Daphne SWAT and SO SWAT are on scene. Pollard Rd north of CR 64 is closed while the situation is addressed. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) March 5, 2022

“I want to say right now to those officers that thought I took a shot at them, I want to apologize to you if I caused you any stress whatsoever,” Gillman said. “And no I wasn’t barricaded in there, I wasn’t making any political statement, I was just looking for help!”

The standoff eventually came to a peaceful end after 9:00 when police sent in a robot with a phone to communicate with Gillman.

FOX 10 News confirmed that one sheriff’s deputy fired shots. Because of that, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

