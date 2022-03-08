Advertise With Us
Final suspect in FWB area murder surrenders

Jacob Gabany
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A third suspect accused of murder and firing a missile into a dwelling near Fort Walton Beach in a February 2021 case surrendered Monday to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Nineteen-year-old Jacob Gabany, the final suspect in the case, was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview for murder while engaged in a felony and firing a missile into a dwelling.

OCSO said the victim, Nancey Schreiner, who was not the intended target of the attack, died from a single, large gunshot wound to the chest during a spray of bullets from multiple firearms near the intersection of Marler Street and Shirley Drive around 9:40 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021.

Investigators recovered 73 shell casings from the scene.

Co-defendant Travon’te McLaughlin was arrested Feb. 15, 2022 and co-defendant Tyauvion Morris was captured Feb. 24, 2022 in Opp, Alabama, according to the OCSO.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

