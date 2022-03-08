Local groups offer their own maps in response to Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s redistricting proposal

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After weeks of community members voicing concerns about Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s redistricting plan, local community groups are offering their own proposals.

“It’s a meaningful opportunity for the city council and the mayor to do something different for the City of Mobile through these maps,” said Stand Up Mobile Co-founder Beverly Cooper.

Beverly Cooper with Stand Up Mobile says both of these maps were based on the map from Mayor Stimpson’s proposal but modified to increase the percentage of black voters in district seven.

“We were able to come up with districts that allowed us to have the 53 and 54 percent,” said Cooper.

Under the mayor’s proposal district seven would have a black voting population of just over 50 percent. One map calls for 54% black majority of the voting-age population while the other map calls for 53% black majority voting-age population. Cooper says only a handful of neighborhoods were moved between districts one and seven to make a more definitive majority for district 7

“No point in eeking by when we can show that we can be a bit better than that,” added Cooper.

Residents and other community leaders agree increasing the threshold is an important step.

“In the spirit of the Voting Rights Act, black voters need a high probability to elect the person of their choice,” said Jim Flowers.

“We ask for your consideration in that regard of those maps along with that which has been submitted by the mayor,” said Trevor Woolridge.

Nothing’s set in stone District 2 Councilman William Carroll did leave the door open for these new proposals.

“What I’d like to do is take some time and vet the opportunity of the maps and if the maps are something that we can use then it may be that I actually offer them up as an ordinance or an amendment to the ordinance that’s before the council,” said Carroll.

The Mobile Chapter of the NAACP is hosting an event this Thursday, March 10th at 6:00 at the Ben May library on Government Street for people to get more information about these maps. They along with Stand Up Mobile will be there to answer any questions.

