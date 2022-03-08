Local pitcher reacts to MLB lockout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been just under a week since Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the 2022 season. It was a disappointing announcement but one that the players expected.

“We knew it was going to happen the whole time. We knew we were going to miss some games,” said Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Matt Peacock.

During the lockout, players aren’t allowed to talk to team personnel including trainers. Leaving players like Arizona Diamondbacks and former Saraland pitcher Matt Peacock to find other ways to stay around the game like helping out with local schools.

“I just kind of bounce around and kind of help,” said Peacock. “They let me throw and be part of their program for a short amount of time. I go to South Alabama and throw against some of their batters.

One issue was arbitration which is when a player and team have a hearing when both sides can’t agree to a salary on a new contract. Peacock says the player’s union gave up getting the arbitration eligibility lowered from three years to two. But both sides remain far apart on two key issues.

“They’re so far apart on the player pool and the minimum salary for players who haven’t hit arbitration,” said Peacock.

The players want a deal done as soon as possible

“The players aren’t getting paid right now,” added Peacock. “You’ve got some big-name guys like Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa who are unemployed right now.

But they’re hoping the new deal can benefit themselves as well as future players, Peacock says, just like lockouts in the past helped today’s players.

“You look at it today and you think ok they did their strike way back then to set up for us today so we’re kind of doing all this for the future of the game,” said Peacock.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.