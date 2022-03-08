Advertise With Us
Man shoots teen brother in prank gone wrong, Mobile Police say

Jacoby Smoots
Jacoby Smoots(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a teenager suffered a serious wound when he was shot by his older brother in a prank gone wrong.

Investigators said Jacoby Smoots, 24, went to Matthews Park around 11 p.m. Sunday to help his brother and two others repair a car that had broken down. When Smoots arrived, his 17-year-old brother was asleep in the car.

Police said Smoots decided to scare his brother by pointing a handgun at his chest. When the teen woke up, police said the gun fired hitting him in the shoulder.

MPD said Smoots drove his brother to Springhill Medical Center for treatment and the hospital called the police. Officers charged him with first-degree assault ‘because of the reckless behavior leading to the victim’s injuries,’ police said.

