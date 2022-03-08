March proving to be a difficult month for fire prevention

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Be careful when setting fires on your property. That’s the advice from Benji Elmore and the Alabama Forestry Commission.

We’ve seen several small fires in places like Mobile and a very large one near Panama City.

That fire has spread across three counties and has forced thousands to evacuate. The cause of that blaze is under investigation, but the conditions haven’t helped in containing it.

“Conditions this time of year can change so quickly without an average person realizing it. If you’re experiencing a 20 percent humidity and a five mile an hour wind one day, that’s a recipe for a fire to get away from you,” Elmore said.

And it’s that time of year where people are cleaning their yards for Spring. Elmore said those people should be careful when it comes to burning that debris left over.

“They’re anxious to clean it up. With everybody having spring fever right now, they’re anxious to get on the property around the homes and clean up and get everything looking nice,” Elmore said.

And if you can wait until later in the spring to burn, then do it.

“March is a tough time of year to do any outdoor burning because of the volatility of it,” Elmore said.

And for landowners burning more than a quarter of an acre in the state of Alabama, you do need a burn permit. You can get it from the forestry commission and it’s free.

