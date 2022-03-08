Gulf low to bring chance for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A few showers and storms are still out there as of midmorning, mostly north of Interstate 10 but they will fizzle out this afternoon. Temperatures will reach around 70 degrees this afternoon.

A gulf low could enhance rain and storm coverage for tonight and most of the day tomorrow. There is a small risk of severe weather for our area tonight as some unstable air could briefly show up after midnight. The severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5 for now. The main window of opportunity for severe storms is midnight to 6 a.m. We’ll be watching. Have a way to get warnings just in case!

The week remains wet with chances of rain almost every day. The weekend will be sunny but much colder with highs in the low 50s on Saturday. Daylight Saving Time returns Sunday morning so get ready to spring forward!

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.