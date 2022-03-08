Advertise With Us
MPD makes arrest in February shooting on Hillcrest Road

Christian Leigh Rogers
Christian Leigh Rogers(MCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a February shooting on Hillcrest Road that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Christian Rogers was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Monday and charged with murder, according to the Mobile Police Department.

On Feb. 4, officers dispatched to Park West Apartments at 1701 Hillcrest Road found the victim, Deion L. Dembert, dead on the ground near a vehicle in the parking lot.

A bond hearing for Rogers is set for Wednesday, according to jail records..

