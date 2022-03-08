New Orleans man admits daring smash and grab of eight dirt bikes at Mobile dealership

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to participating in a theft ring that was responsible a daring wee-hours smash and grab that netted eight high-performance dirt bikes.

Jerrell Maxon pleaded guilty to interstate transportation in stolen vehicles.

Court records indicate that police used cell phone data, the defendant’s recorded phone calls from jail, web browsing history and even a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment to build their case against him.

Mobile police responded to a burglary at Hall’s Motorsports on the Interstate 65 service road before 3 a.m. on May 1, 2018. Later that day, police also discovered that the U-Haul store on the West I-65 Service Road South had been broken into.

Surveillance video shows several people wearing gloves and face coverings entering the U-Haul store at about 1 a.m., starting a pair of Ford E-450 Box trucks and ramming the gate

According to court records, a U-Haul smashed the front of the Hall’s Motorsports business. Video shows that nine people with face and head coverings went inside and stole eight motorcycles, placing them into the second U-Haul truck. Police later found two of the motorcycles, which apparently had fallen out of the truck, in the area of the business.

Investigators later tracked down three of the motorcycles and one of the trucks in the New Orleans area. The second truck ended up in Mobile, and authorities never found the other three motorcycles.

The burglaries caused $110,093 damage to Hall’s Motorsports, and the value of the three unrecovered motorcycles came to $17,376, according to court records. Damages to U-Haul came to $147,795.

Investigators used cell phone information to place Maxon and co-defendant Tim Jackson in Mobile at the time of the burglaries.

Law enforcement officers in May searched Jackson’s home on D’Hemecourt Street in New Orleans and found a motorcycle that had been reported stolen from Lafayette, Louisiana, the previous March.

“A photo of a shoe rack in JACKSON’S room revealed a pair of shoes which stood out and were very conspicuous,” Maxon’s plea agreement states. ‘They had a reddish color on the vamp (top above the toes), tongue of the shoe, and white stripes on the quarter (sides) of the shoes. The shoes matched the shoes of one of the subjects from the Hall’s Motosports burglary in Mobile.”

A search of Maxon’s phone turned up several searches for dirt bike dealers in Alabama in the days leading up to the burglary, according to his plea agreement. The plea document also states that Maxon searched for “burglaries mobile al” and “mobile news” on the day of the heist.

The day after the burglary, Maxon sent someone a link to a FOX10 News “Caught in the Act” segment about the Hall’s Motorsports burglary, according to his plea agreement.

Investigators determined that photos on Maxon’s phone depicting motorcycles consistent with those stolen in Mobile had been taken while the cell phone was within several meters of his house.

Maxon later told law enforcement officers that he had sold one of the motorcycles to a Houston resident for $1,500, according to the plea document. A search of his home on Lancelot Drive in New Orleans that same day turned up handwritten notes about motorcycle stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Maxon also made incriminating statements during phone conversations that jailers recorded while he was locked up.

“They had an indictment on me because I’m the one who’s been hitting the businesses all over the South and (expletive) like that,” he told one woman, according to the plea agreement.

The plea document indicates that he told the woman he was looking at a lengthy prison sentence because he took his “lick.” When the woman asked if he told investigators he had committed the burglaries, he responded, “Yeah, I took my lick. It was that or either take down everybody.”

Jackson, the co-defendant, is scheduled to go on trial next month.

