Severe storms possible tonight

Hi there,

I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

The potential for strong to severe storms is ramping up for this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Slight risk (2/5). This risk zone is included for most of the Gulf Coast, but the highest threat remains in Mobile and Baldwin counties, along with the panhandle. The best timing for this line of storms to move through is after midnight, and into Wednesday morning (12 AM - 7 AM).

There are a couple of different scenarios possible with tonight’s severe weather threat. But the main threats continue to be strong straight-line winds, large hail, flash flooding, and a few tornadoes. With the current conditions we’re seeing now, the threat for large hail continues to stay high. Keep this in mind when heading to bed, and maybe move any vehicles under cover. When heading to bed tonight, make sure you have a way to get severe weather alerts.

Showers will linger into tomorrow, mainly along the coast. We continue to stay unsettled the rest of the week before sunshine and temperatures in the 50s return this weekend.

