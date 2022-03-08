Advertise With Us
Spring forward on Sunday, proposed bill aims to rid time changes

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Get ready to change clocks this weekend. Sunday, spring forward.

A proposed federal law called the Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight savings time permanent, so no more changing clocks twice a year.

Most people say they would love more daylight.

“Oh, I always prefer sunnier,” said David Liesch.

Sunday at 2 a.m., clocks will spring forward, and an hour of sleep will be lost.

“There’s never enough hours in the day, so an extra hour would be good,” said Demonte Rox.

Others call themselves night owls.

“I like it when it gets darker faster,” said Dustin Hanson. “I thrive more at nighttime.”

A proposed federal law, the Sunshine Protection Act awaits approval from Congress. This would establish a permanent daylight savings time nationwide, meaning later sunrises and later sunsets.

Senator Tuberville is an advocate of this bill. In an address Monday, he said the time change first originated during WWI, and was called “war time.” Today, he said it’s unnecessary.

“Changes to our clocks may have made sense when it first began, but it certainly doesn’t now,” he said.

Most would agree, stop changing the time.

“It’s not good for America now, we just don’t need it anymore,” said Sandee Griffin. “It confuses everybody, especially old people”

“I’d probably be happier if there was no time change,” said Liesch. “If everything just stayed the same all the time.”

The bill was first proposed in 2018 and is still pending approval.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

