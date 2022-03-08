St. Patrick’s Day Grazing Board with Farm Fresh Meats

Erin from Farm Fresh Meats brings a taste of St. Patrick’s Day to Studio 10!

Erin says, “St. Patrick’s Day has been a welcomed, festive time of celebration since the early 17th century. Though the meaning of St. Patrick’s Day has evolved over the centuries… the call for celebration has been something that both the Irish and the English have always thoroughly enjoyed. There are no rules when choosing what to put on a charcuterie board… The only thing that you have to pay attention to is the placement of your items so your board has a finished, cohesive look that makes everyone want to immediately dig in! This month, I have put together my version of a St. Patrick’s Day grazing board that is meant to feed a crowd. On my board you will find Green German Sausage; Chicken, Feta and Spinach Sausage; Reuben Eggrolls; Irish Potato Bites and many other green items that come together to make an awesome and tasty centerpiece for any party!”

IRISH POTATO BITES

INGREDIENTS:

10 red potatoes

½ cup chopped, cooked Farm Fresh Meats bacon

½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon butter

S&P to taste

sour cream

chives

STEPS:

1. Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil.

2. Add potatoes and boil until they are fork tender.

3. Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees F.

4. Once the potatoes are cooked and cooled, cut each potato in half and cut a small slice off of the rounded end so that potato can stand up.

5. Scoop out the inside of each potato half, saving the insides in a bowl.

6. Add the cheese, butter, sour cream and S&P to the potato filling.

7. Scoop mixture into potato halves and place them on a baking sheet.

8. Bake for 10 minutes, remove from oven and sprinkle with cooked bacon and fresh chives.

REUBEN EGGROLLS:

INGREDIENTS:

8 slices of corned beef or pastrami

8 slices of Provolone cheese

1 can sauerkraut

12 eggroll wrappers

Thousand Island dressing

STEPS:

1. Chop the corned beef and provolone cheese into small pieces.

2. Mix the meat and cheese with sauerkraut and set aside.

3. Pre-heat your cooking oil to 350 degrees F.

4. While oil is pre-heating, spread out one eggroll wrapper and put about 3 tablespoons of the mixture inside. Fold over one corner, then the sides and roll towards the last corner. Use water to seal the ends to the eggroll.

5. Place 4-6 eggrolls in the oil at a time and cook until the wrapper is crispy and the filling is warmed through. Should take around 3 minutes.

