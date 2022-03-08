Storms possible overnight

All eyes are on the potential for severe weather overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday. A stalled surface front is going to track back north across the region through midnight tonight. This is going to allow moist, unstable air to move in. This sets the stage for a level 2 slight risk for severe weather across the region overnight.

The primary threats will be hail and damaging winds within severe thunderstorms. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. The greatest threat will be in our coastal counties and along Interstate 10. This severe threat will enter the area around midnight and exit to the east around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Rough surf remains an issue along the coast, as the spring break season is kicking off. For the beaches, Life threatening rip currents are likely through early Wednesday. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems. Water temperatures are in the low 60s. Surf conditions improve Thursday.

Pollen levels will remain elevated for our area. The rain will help lower to lower the levels a bit as we head into the middle of the week.

The long-range outlook shows a very unsettled pattern with rain chances throughout the week. A strong front will bring another good rain chance Friday, followed by much colder air for the weekend.

We may see a late season freeze event Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s.

