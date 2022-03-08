Suspect in Bel Air shooting pleads not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the two men charged in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Bel Air faced a judge on Tuesday.

Nickolaus Hawkins, 25, pleaded not guilty in the case. He faces several counts including felony murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.

In September, Bryan Maynard was gunned down in the passenger seat of a car parked at the mall.

Hawkins is being held without bond and is due back in court on March 22.

The other suspect in this case is 21-year-old Patrick Lewis. Lewis is also a suspect in the murders of Tony and Leila Lewis, the grandparents of Mobile rapper Honeykomb Brazy.

