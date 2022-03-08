Advertise With Us
Suspect in Bel Air shooting pleads not guilty

Nickolaus Hawkins arrested and facing several charges, including felony murder in the death of...
Nickolaus Hawkins arrested and facing several charges, including felony murder in the death of Bryan Maynard.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the two men charged in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Bel Air faced a judge on Tuesday.

Nickolaus Hawkins, 25, pleaded not guilty in the case. He faces several counts including felony murder and carrying a pistol without a permit.

In September, Bryan Maynard was gunned down in the passenger seat of a car parked at the mall.

Hawkins is being held without bond and is due back in court on March 22.

The other suspect in this case is 21-year-old Patrick Lewis. Lewis is also a suspect in the murders of Tony and Leila Lewis, the grandparents of Mobile rapper Honeykomb Brazy.

