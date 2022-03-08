Testimony: Man murdered in Prichard in January was targeted for pills he was trying to sell

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friends and family of Justin Battiste packing the courtroom where the two suspects accused of killing him were set to face a judge. No family wanted to go on camera, but they hope justice is served and that is exactly what Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis is hoping to get.

“There’s absolutely no reason for the things that Justin Morrissette and Leonard Leland did,” she said.

20-year-old Morrissette and 33-year-old Leland are the two suspects in the case.

During a preliminary hearing a detective testified that Leland was the mastermind behind the alleged robbery turned murder, but Morrissette was the man who pulled the trigger.

“We do believe Justin Morrissette and Leonard Leland were attempting to rob the victim Justin Battiste of some potential Xanax or some prescription drugs that they were attempting to rob him at the time,” Davis said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hart’s Fried Chicken on South Wilson Avenue back in January.

Investigators say Battiste was shot four times, but was able to return fire.

During the courtroom testimony, police said Leland and Morrissette both told investigators they had taken pills before the shooting.

Morrissette’s attorney Jeff Deen believes more of the responsibility should fall on Leland.

“I know my young guy shouldn’t have been there, but I think there’s a lot more culpable people involved in this then he is,” Deen said.

The shooting was caught on camera. Both Leland and Morrissette told police they never intended for anyone to get hurt.

While the testimony indicated Battiste was selling drugs, for the DA’s office that does not matter.

“Whether or not the victim was involved in illegal activity prior to the crime happening, it doesn’t affect his status as a victim in the case,” Davis said. “In no way did he deserve to be gunned down in the parking lot the way he was that day.”

The judge found probable cause in the case against Leland and Morrissette and has sent it to the Grand Jury.

Morrissette remains behind bars with bond set at $250,000 dollars with a requirement for an ankle monitor.

Leland’s attorney declined to go on camera.

