MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kevin Michael Carter stood before a judge Monday and took responsibility for a stabbing that left his mother dead almost two years ago.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York accepted Carter’s plea and set sentencing for May 23.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker said outside the courtroom that he would seek a stiff sentence.

“I haven’t made up my mind 100 percent,” he said. “You know, he has accepted responsibility, but I’m gonna have the family say what they want. And, you know, I think it’ll be up to Judge York. And I think a life sentence would be appropriate, but it’ll be up to the court.”

Mobile police found 55-year-old DeAnna Goddard’s body in her apartment. The July 21, 2020, slaying mystified Goddard’s pastor at the time, and Walker said Monday that the motive remains unclear.

Steven Connelly, the victim’s brother, struggled with that question when he addressed the judge – and the defendant.

“You took away my big sister,” he said, looking right at Carter.

Kevin Michael Carter (Mobile County Metro Jail)

Connelly called Carter, 29, “sick” and said he had committed an “evil” act.

“You were a ball of joy growing up,” he said. “I miss that kid.”

Connelly alluded to the defendant’s history of substance abuse and said he killed animals as an adolescent.

“Most drug addicts don’t kill their mothers,” he said.

Connelly said he has chosen to forgive Carter but argued against leniency when the judge sentences him.

“You should never be free to walk the streets,” he said.

