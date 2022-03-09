Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

2022 Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was found online:

Come join The Azalea Trail Maids as they celebrate their 5th Annual Golf Tournament with a day full of golf, food, prizes, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Mobile Azalea Trail Maids.

SCHEDULE (RAIN OR SHINE)

7:00AM-7:45AM Cart Pick Up & Breakfast

8:00AM – Scramble Shotgun Start

EVENT PACKAGE

Includes green fees, two carts per team, catered lunch, snacks and beverages. Gift bag, hat & free raffle ticket for each player.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mulligans $5 each OR 3 for $10
  • Team awards for various places
  • Raffle tickets for prizes & more
  • Prizes for “Closest to the Pin” and “Longest Drive”

Register as soon as possible to guarantee your spot, as spots are limited & tend to fill up before the deadline (March 10th, 2022).

Rain or Shine. There will be no refunds due to cancellations beyond our control (i.e. weather) due to the availability of the course.

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 9, 2022

Registration begins at 7:00 AM CDT

Location

Heron Lakes Country Club

3851 Government Boulevard

Mobile, AL 36693

Refund Policy

No Refunds

Below are ways you can find out more information about the Golf Tournament:

Website: www.mobileazaleatrailmaids.com

Facebook: Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament

Email: atmgolf2@gmail.com

To find out more information about the Mobile Azalea Trail Maids:

Website: www.mobileazaleatrailmaids.com

Facebook: Mobile Azalea Trail Maids

Email: mobielazaleatrailmaid@gmail.com

Donations can be mailed to 1035 Cody Road North; Mobile, AL 36608 or given on our website under the “get involved” tab.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Less wrinkles with Plexaderm
Less wrinkles with Plexaderm
Healthy Living with USA Health: Medical Mission Trip & importance of routine healthcare
Healthy Living with USA Health: Medical Mission Trip & Importance of Routine Healthcare
Less wrinkles with Plexaderm
Less wrinkles with Plexaderm
2022 Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament
2022 Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament