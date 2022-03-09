2022 Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament
Come join The Azalea Trail Maids as they celebrate their 5th Annual Golf Tournament with a day full of golf, food, prizes, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Mobile Azalea Trail Maids.
SCHEDULE (RAIN OR SHINE)
7:00AM-7:45AM Cart Pick Up & Breakfast
8:00AM – Scramble Shotgun Start
EVENT PACKAGE
Includes green fees, two carts per team, catered lunch, snacks and beverages. Gift bag, hat & free raffle ticket for each player.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mulligans $5 each OR 3 for $10
- Team awards for various places
- Raffle tickets for prizes & more
- Prizes for “Closest to the Pin” and “Longest Drive”
Register as soon as possible to guarantee your spot, as spots are limited & tend to fill up before the deadline (March 10th, 2022).
Rain or Shine. There will be no refunds due to cancellations beyond our control (i.e. weather) due to the availability of the course.
Date And Time
Sat, Apr 9, 2022
Registration begins at 7:00 AM CDT
Location
Heron Lakes Country Club
3851 Government Boulevard
Mobile, AL 36693
Refund Policy
No Refunds
Below are ways you can find out more information about the Golf Tournament:
Website: www.mobileazaleatrailmaids.com
Facebook: Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament
Email: atmgolf2@gmail.com
To find out more information about the Mobile Azalea Trail Maids:
Website: www.mobileazaleatrailmaids.com
Facebook: Mobile Azalea Trail Maids
Email: mobielazaleatrailmaid@gmail.com
Donations can be mailed to 1035 Cody Road North; Mobile, AL 36608 or given on our website under the “get involved” tab.
