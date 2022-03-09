2022 Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament

The following information was found online:

Come join The Azalea Trail Maids as they celebrate their 5th Annual Golf Tournament with a day full of golf, food, prizes, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Mobile Azalea Trail Maids.

SCHEDULE (RAIN OR SHINE)

7:00AM-7:45AM Cart Pick Up & Breakfast

8:00AM – Scramble Shotgun Start

EVENT PACKAGE

Includes green fees, two carts per team, catered lunch, snacks and beverages. Gift bag, hat & free raffle ticket for each player.

HIGHLIGHTS

Mulligans $5 each OR 3 for $10

Team awards for various places

Raffle tickets for prizes & more

Prizes for “Closest to the Pin” and “Longest Drive”

Register as soon as possible to guarantee your spot, as spots are limited & tend to fill up before the deadline (March 10th, 2022).

Rain or Shine. There will be no refunds due to cancellations beyond our control (i.e. weather) due to the availability of the course.

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 9, 2022

Registration begins at 7:00 AM CDT

Location

Heron Lakes Country Club

3851 Government Boulevard

Mobile, AL 36693

Refund Policy

No Refunds

Below are ways you can find out more information about the Golf Tournament:

Website: www.mobileazaleatrailmaids.com

Facebook: Mobile Azalea Trail Maid Golf Tournament

Email: atmgolf2@gmail.com

To find out more information about the Mobile Azalea Trail Maids:

Website: www.mobileazaleatrailmaids.com

Facebook: Mobile Azalea Trail Maids

Email: mobielazaleatrailmaid@gmail.com

Donations can be mailed to 1035 Cody Road North; Mobile, AL 36608 or given on our website under the “get involved” tab.

