Business owners, customers feeling the effects at the pumps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You don’t have to go far to find high gas prices. Some stores in Baldwin county are going as high as 20 cents more than the competition directly across the street.

“I wish it was lower. It’s hard on a lot of people to make ends meet,” one customer said.

Across the bay in Mobile, lines continue to form outside of Costco. But why are people stopping here to fill up?

“Because it’s the cheapest one I can find,” one customer said.

Members get access to lower prices. Making the decision easier for people who don’t know where to get gas.

In Prichard, Eddie’s Mart knows about the struggle of keeping prices low for customers as a local business.

“As prices go up, we have to raise our prices too. If not, then we’ll be out of business,” Melissa Davis said.

And if people aren’t buying gas, they’re also not going inside to buy other items. Workers said it’s difficult, but they try to keep prices low for as long as they can.

“We try to work with our customers because it’s hard out here for people. Some people are on fixed incomes. Some people are still recovering from a COVID economy,” Davis said.

There are several apps that can track gas prices in your area. And by using them, you could save you a few dollars at the pump.

