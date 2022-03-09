Advertise With Us
Calmer and cooler after overnight storms

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After severe storms rolled through parts of the area last night, things are much calmer and cooler this morning. We’ll be mostly dry for the first part of the day, but additional rain returns this afternoon and tonight. Thankfully, there won’t be any additional severe weather threats today or tomorrow. Our next risk of severe storms arrives Friday ahead of a very powerful cold front. Highs today will be in the mid 60s and we’ll even warm back up to the lower 70s for Thursday and Friday. After the front moves through, highs Saturday will only reach the low 50s with a brutal North wind and we drop below freezing Sunday morning. Weekend sky conditions will be Sunny.

