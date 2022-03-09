Healthy Living with USA Health: Medical Mission Trip & Importance of Routine Healthcare

The following information was provided by USA Health:

Volunteer medical staff with USA Health are planning a mission trip to Peru in mid-March, one of the country’s most hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff members will provide vaccines and other healthcare services to residents in Cusco, Peru and surrounding villages.

This trip was originally planned for 2021 but was postponed because of the rise of the Delta variant along the Gulf Coast and surrounding communities.

Peru has been severely impacted by the pandemic, sustaining one of the worst death rates per capita of any nation, with more than 600 deaths from the virus for every 100,000 residents.

The USA Health team is making plans to provide COVID relief efforts, including vaccinations, with CerviCusco, a Peruvian medical nonprofit organization. CerviCusco is internationally recognized for its HPV outreach vaccination program.

For more information on USA Health’s global pandemic outreach: https://www.givecampus.com/schools/UniversityofSouthAlabama/usa-health-global-pandemic-outreach

The following questions are answered in the clip above:

1. Why are humanitarian efforts such as this medical mission trip so important?

2. What are some of the goals for the trip?

3. Here in our own community and across the U.S., there has been a trend for many people to put off routine medical care because of the pandemic. Can you talk about why remaining up-to-date with other vaccines and annual health screenings is important?

4. If someone wants to help support the medical mission trip outreach efforts, how can they do that?

