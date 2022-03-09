Advertise With Us
How to treat Congenital Hydronephrosis

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Congenital Hydronephrosis describes when babies are born with a build-up of urine in their kidneys.

A lot of times it is discovered in a routine ultrasound during pregnancy, but other times they don’t discover it until the baby is born. Dr. Salvitti, a pediatric urologist, sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss what causes it, when treatment is necessary, and treatment options.

