Is it worth it to hunt down cheaper gas?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With global supplies constrained and the ongoing war in Ukraine, gas prices continue to shoot up.

From station to station you’ll find some variations in that price. So, is it worth it to hunt down cheaper fuel?

One motorist told us, “Luckily for me I travel a good bit every day for work and I always got an eye on it and when I get to half a tank I start paying attention and I can save 10 cents here, a nickel there, or 12 cents or whatever. So, I kind of keep an eye on it all day.”

Convenient or Cheap?

Should you just go with what’s convenient?

“I think it depends on how many gallons you need. Because if it’s ten cents and you only need ten gallons that may not be worth it, but if a big vehicle that needs more gas it may be worth it,” another motorist told us.

The Math

Let’s do some math to figure it out. Gas is around $4 a gallon right now. If you have a truck or large SUV getting 16 mpg city it’s going to cost you about 25 cents per mile. A crossover or sedan getting about 25 mph will be about 16 cents per mile. A hybrid does better, at 8 cents per mile.

At $4 a gallon, 10 gallons of gas costs $40. If you can find it a little cheaper at $3.80 a gallon, you’ll save two bucks on that 10 gallons.

Saving A Few Bucks

How far out of your way can you go and make it worth that cheaper price? If you’re in a truck, it would be about 8 miles. If you’re in a crossover about 13 miles, and the hybrid about 26 miles.

Other Factors

There are other factors that come into play. Buying more gas and/or buying it cheaper will make it more worthwhile.

But the biggest factor may be your time. What is that worth? That’s an equation only you can solve.

